Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) and Navigator (OTCMKTS:NVGS) Financial Analysis

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo TMM SAB has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Navigator’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo TMM SAB $76.69 million 0.26 $1.67 million N/A N/A Navigator $301.39 million 1.61 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -31.04

Grupo TMM SAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navigator.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo TMM SAB 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% Navigator -3.56% -0.16% -0.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo TMM SAB and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Navigator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Navigator beats Grupo TMM SAB on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo TMM SAB

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

