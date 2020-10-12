HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

HONE stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $517.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.86.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HONE shares. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

