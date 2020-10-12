Head to Head Comparison: DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) versus Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) and DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Auris Medical and DURECT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A DURECT 0 0 6 0 3.00

DURECT has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. Given DURECT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DURECT is more favorable than Auris Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Auris Medical and DURECT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical N/A N/A N/A DURECT -3.66% -7.69% -2.28%

Volatility & Risk

Auris Medical has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DURECT has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auris Medical and DURECT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical N/A N/A -$6.68 million ($2.30) -0.36 DURECT $29.56 million 13.30 -$20.58 million ($0.12) -16.33

Auris Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DURECT. DURECT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auris Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Auris Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of DURECT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of DURECT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DURECT beats Auris Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase I and II development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The company's oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has strategic collaboration and other agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University Intellectual Property Foundation; Indivior UK Ltd.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Sandoz AG; and Zogenix, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

