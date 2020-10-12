HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €51.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.54 ($50.05).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HLE opened at €44.38 ($52.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.47. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.