Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTBK. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,903. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

