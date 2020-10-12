Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIXX. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

