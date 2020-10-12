HOQU Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 106.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 246.2% against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $650,779.39 and approximately $1.05 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00273788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.01467429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155404 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

