Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of Hudson Global worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

