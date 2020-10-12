Humaniq (HMQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $951,785.86

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and YoBit. Humaniq has a total market cap of $951,785.86 and $34,012.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00273788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.01467429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155404 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Bittrex, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

