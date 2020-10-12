Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.