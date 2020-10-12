Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMMR. BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Immersion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

IMMR stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.88 million, a PE ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $60,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $503,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 750,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $7,591,356.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,342,041 shares of company stock worth $13,616,430. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 88.0% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 569.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 261,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 192,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.