Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given Neutral Rating at CSFB

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

CSFB reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.56.

IMO opened at C$16.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.96. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$35.80.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 0.7717767 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -3,384.62%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit