Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Inari Medical stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 20.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $388,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

