Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.04. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

