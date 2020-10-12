Independent Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €66.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.91 ($78.72).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €64.70 ($76.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

