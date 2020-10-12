Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

