ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NYSE ING opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in ING Groep by 15.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in ING Groep by 21.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ING Groep by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 401,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

