Ink (INK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.89 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $477,244.08 and $4.89 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00273246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00098661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.01468137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155467 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

