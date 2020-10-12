Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.63.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,778.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.