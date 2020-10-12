Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $100.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Integer by 271.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. 153,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Integer has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

