InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IHG. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 444.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

