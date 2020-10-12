Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XENT. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.21.

XENT opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $587.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.30. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 89,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 563,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

