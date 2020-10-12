Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

ISNPY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

