IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at CIBC

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded IT Tech Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. IT Tech Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

