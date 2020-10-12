JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €17.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($25.41) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.03 ($20.04).

EPA:DEC opened at €15.23 ($17.92) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.98.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

