Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €270.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €255.75 ($300.88).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €282.50 ($332.35) on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €269.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €238.49.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

