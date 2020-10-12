Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.88 ($38.68).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €23.96 ($28.19) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

