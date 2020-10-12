JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oddo Securities downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($105.84) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.52) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,415.29 ($109.96).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,424 ($110.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,453.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,322.88. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.46. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

