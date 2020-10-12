Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £141.95 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.48) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,200 ($81.01) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.12) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.44) to £100 ($130.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £112.30 ($146.74) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £108.58 ($141.88).

JET opened at GBX 8,798 ($114.96) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,288 ($121.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,539.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,173.58.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

