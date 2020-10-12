Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Neutral Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,900 ($129.36) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £112.30 ($146.74) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.48) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.96) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.12) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £108.58 ($141.88).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 8,798 ($114.96) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,288 ($121.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,539.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,173.58.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

