K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

KPLUY stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

