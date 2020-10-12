Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.91 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 45.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,104 shares during the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,930,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth $13,223,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 29.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,400,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 770,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,327.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 432,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.