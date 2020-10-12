Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIVHY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.68. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

