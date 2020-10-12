Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $214.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares in the company, valued at $68,891,027.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,514,000 after purchasing an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,048,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,821 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

