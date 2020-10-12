Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of KRYS opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $996.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at $86,787,436.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 136.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 345.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

