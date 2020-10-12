Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given “Underperform” Rating at CSFB

CSFB reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

