Lake Street Capital Raises Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $15.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ATEC opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,660 shares of company stock valued at $617,754. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 88,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 324.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 366,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

