Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 reissued a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX opened at $362.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.28. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,004,030. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 146,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

