Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lamb Weston have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost despite seeing a decline in year-over-year earnings and sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. During the quarter, earnings beat the consensus mark by a wide margin. Though sales were marred by continued hurdles in the foodservice channel, the company’s retail business remained strong. Retail volumes were backed by increased demand due to the pandemic-led higher at-home consumption. Also, the company’s shipment data for the second quarter (till the week ended Sep 25) is decent. However, soft demand for frozen potato products in the away-from-home channel due to restrictions on restaurants and other foodservice operations was a headwind in the Global and Foodservice segments. Also, elevated pandemic-related costs are likely to linger.”

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NYSE:LW opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 43.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 244.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 890,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,922,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

