LATOKEN Market Cap Achieves $12.35 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $113,225.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041272 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $563.95 or 0.04915907 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00053843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LA is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.