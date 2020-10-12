Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $265,104.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares in the company, valued at $265,104.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $113,987.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,819.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock worth $2,820,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,717 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 292.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 979,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,001.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 977,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 958,668 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $20,400,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

