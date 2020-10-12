Leverj (LEV) Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Leverj has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Leverj token can now be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network. Leverj has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $72,389.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $563.57 or 0.04913435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00053861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Leverj Token Profile

Leverj (LEV) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official website is www.leverj.io . Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Leverj Token Trading

Leverj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leverj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leverj using one of the exchanges listed above.

