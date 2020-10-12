Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.22.

LEVI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,521.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

