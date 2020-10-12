Linde (NYSE:LIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.72.

LIN stock opened at $239.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.82. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

