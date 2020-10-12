Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $208.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $187.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock worth $5,092,696 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11,568.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 182,671 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 522,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 142,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,900,000 after buying an additional 136,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,258,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.