LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LKQ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded LKQ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.22.

LKQ opened at $30.52 on Thursday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 584.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 57.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

