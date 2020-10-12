Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $363.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.58.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

