Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 58.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

