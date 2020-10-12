Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

MGIC opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $699.34 million, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 75,053 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

