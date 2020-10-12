Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Receives $7.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. 2,121,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,895. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 146.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,966,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,048 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $6,943,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,924,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $8,559,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.